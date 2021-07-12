Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dale County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dale; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Dale County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 126 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Daleville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Daleville, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Enterprise, Midland City, Level Plains, Newton, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Hunt Field, Waterford, Dill, Hooper Stage Field, Knox Field, Gerald, Mabson, Ewell, Cairns Aaf, Dale County Lake and Marley Hill. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ozark, AL
City
Houston, AL
City
Pinckard, AL
City
Fort Rucker, AL
City
Midland City, AL
County
Dale County, AL
City
Level Plains, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Houston County, AL
City
Daleville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#13 26 00#Dill Hooper Stage Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy