Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dale; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Dale County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 126 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Daleville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Daleville, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Enterprise, Midland City, Level Plains, Newton, Pinckard, Clayhatchee, Hunt Field, Waterford, Dill, Hooper Stage Field, Knox Field, Gerald, Mabson, Ewell, Cairns Aaf, Dale County Lake and Marley Hill. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
