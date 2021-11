October 2021 was Earth’s fourth-warmest October since global record-keeping began in 1880, 0.89 degree Celsius (1.60°F) above the 20th-century average, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, NCEI, reported November 15. NASA also reported October 2021 as the fourth-warmest October on record, 1.23 degrees Celsius (2.21°F) above the 1880-1920 period, which is its best estimate for when preindustrial temperatures occurred. Minor differences in rankings between the two agencies result from the different ways they treat data-sparse regions such as the Arctic.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO