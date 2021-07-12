Tango the Hero Search and Rescue Dog Finds Lost Teen 3 Hours After They Went Missing
According to KELO, Tango, the search and rescue dog, put their skills to use and helped South Dakota's Pennington County Sheriff's Office find a missing 17-year-old. The teen's family reported that their child went missing on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. In response to the call, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office worked with the Pennington County Search and Rescue K-9 Team, the U.S. Forest Service, and South Dakota's Game, Fish, and Parks Department to create a search party to look for the teen near Pactola Reservoir.people.com
