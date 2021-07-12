Cancel
Tango the Hero Search and Rescue Dog Finds Lost Teen 3 Hours After They Went Missing

By Kelli Bender
People
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to KELO, Tango, the search and rescue dog, put their skills to use and helped South Dakota's Pennington County Sheriff's Office find a missing 17-year-old. The teen's family reported that their child went missing on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. In response to the call, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office worked with the Pennington County Search and Rescue K-9 Team, the U.S. Forest Service, and South Dakota's Game, Fish, and Parks Department to create a search party to look for the teen near Pactola Reservoir.

