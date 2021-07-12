Cancel
Fremont County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Lander Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 12:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Lander Foothills; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...West Central and Southwest Wyoming including Sweetwater County and the Upper Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Now until 1 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest will impact parts of west central and southwest Wyoming. Visibilities may be reduced at times. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind River#Foothills#Air Quality Alert#Flaming Gorge#The Department Of Health
