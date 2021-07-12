Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ST. BERNARD SOUTHEASTERN ST. CHARLES...CENTRAL ORLEANS...SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY...SOUTHEASTERN LAFOURCHE...JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES...HARRISON...SOUTHERN HANCOCK AND JACKSON COUNTIES At 1222 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Saucier to near Lake Catherine to Larose. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, Cut Off, Marrero, Chalmette, Galliano, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Larose, Diamondhead, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Port Sulphur, Gautier and Gretna. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 4 and 76. Interstate 110 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 510 near mile marker 3. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saucier, MS
City
Lake, MS
State
Mississippi State
County
Hancock County, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
City
Diamondhead, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
City
Gautier, MS
City
Ocean Springs, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#New Orleans#Escatawpa#Interstates Interstate 10#Interstate 110
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy