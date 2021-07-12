Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harrison; Jackson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN HARRISON AND JACKSON COUNTIES At 127 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Latimer, or near St. Martin, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Wade, Latimer, Big Point, Helena, Gulf Hills, Hurley, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates and Hickory Hills. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 38 and 76. Interstate 110 in Mississippi between mile markers 3 and 4. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.