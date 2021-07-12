Perry Chalk Fest is ‘Stranger Than Fiction’ for 2021

Tema Stauffer’s photographs examine the social, economic, and cultural landscape of American spaces. Daylight Books, in 2018, published a monograph of her “Upstate” series portraying the lingering legacy of American industrial and agricultural history in and around Hudson, New York, and the book was nominated for the Unveil’d Photobook Award that same year. Stauffer’s work has been exhibited at Sasha Wolf Projects, Daniel Cooney Fine Art, and Jen Bekman Gallery, all in New York; as well as in institutions around the world. A professor of photography at East Tennessee state University, she is also the recipient of a Tennessee Arts Commission Individual Artist Fellowship award for 2022 toward completing her current project, Southern Fiction, on display this month at Tracey Morgan Gallery.
