FSU sending 2 QBs, Jermaine Johnson to ACC Kickoff

By Brendan Sonnone
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State is sending quarterbacks McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis, along with defensive end Jermaine Johnson, to the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte next week. Milton and Johnson are two newcomers who arrived at FSU in the spring as graduate transfers (Milton was a three-year starter at UCF, Johnson had 5 sacks last year at Georgia), but the placing at the media-day event shows what their presence means to the program. Additionally, Travis is FSU's incumbent starter from last year but is engaged in a tight battle with Milton for the QB1 position.

