SANDUSKY — John R. Mellen Jr., 74, Sandusky, slipped the bounds of Earth on July 9, 2021. He was born on Dec. 3, 1946, in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late John Robert and Patricia (Treacy) Mellen. John joined a service family who finally settled in Milan, Ohio. John attended St. Paul Grade School and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1964, attended Bowling Green State University, served in U.S. Army then returned to Kent State University after service. He worked for Hug Concrete in Norwalk and then Oglesby as a concrete finisher. John was a man for all seasons, camping in national forests, exploring the sky with his telescope, hiking and photographing the metroparks, investigating gemology, studying the DOW and caring for and enjoying his “vehicle."