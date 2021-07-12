I No Longer Have to Choose Between Candles or Wax Melts, Thanks to This 2-in-1 Fragrance Warmer
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A few years ago, it seemed like everyone in my family was making the switch from traditional candles to wax warmers. At the time, I was super interested in exploring options that would make my house smell fresh while using an alternative to my favorite candles. Wax warmers have multiple benefits — like the absence of a flame and different design aesthetics to choose from — but I found that candle warmers go a step further by providing a way to repurpose your candle vessel when you’re ready. If deciding between a wax warmer or a candle warmer proves to be difficult (like it was for me), the Candle Warmers 2-in-1 Fragrance Warmer makes it possible to do both.www.apartmenttherapy.com
Comments / 0