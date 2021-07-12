Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

I No Longer Have to Choose Between Candles or Wax Melts, Thanks to This 2-in-1 Fragrance Warmer

By Britt Franklin
Apartment Therapy
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A few years ago, it seemed like everyone in my family was making the switch from traditional candles to wax warmers. At the time, I was super interested in exploring options that would make my house smell fresh while using an alternative to my favorite candles. Wax warmers have multiple benefits — like the absence of a flame and different design aesthetics to choose from — but I found that candle warmers go a step further by providing a way to repurpose your candle vessel when you’re ready. If deciding between a wax warmer or a candle warmer proves to be difficult (like it was for me), the Candle Warmers 2-in-1 Fragrance Warmer makes it possible to do both.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Candle#Candles#Fragrance#Candle Warmers#Britt Franklin#Scene Louisiana#The Nerd Machine#The Daebak Company Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Bland Brown Kitchen Gets a Bright White Redo — With a Twist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. White cabinets make a lot of sense in the kitchen because white can brighten a room and make it look larger — no additional windows necessary. Depending on undertones, white paint can also make a space look cleaner — and who doesn’t want an instantly cleaner kitchen?
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

A Small Belgium Townhouse Is the Perfect Mix of Minimal and Bohemian

Name: Robbe van der Vreken and two bunnies, who roam freely around the house. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: It’s a townhouse, which was renovated a year ago. Everything was turned white, and so it’s the perfect white canvas. The interior is a collection of vintage furniture gathered throughout the years from vintage collections and thrift shops. To not feel alone in this oasis, which has lots of plants, two bunnies accompany me. They free roam the house and are prominent in the pictures, which adds to the bohemian feeling.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

One Thing You Might Forget to Clean After You Finish a Summer Home Project

Whether you’re camped out on your patio painting an old dresser or sawing down two-by-fours for a kitchen project, outdoor projects are especially fun because you can let things get a little messy. Who cares if some dust flies up or paint splatters? Unlike an indoor project that requires more precision (unless you want to be stuck cleaning all weekend), you can just hose down your patio furniture and the side of the house and move on. But there’s one important thing you might forget to clean afterward.
Interior DesignFood52

How This Design Expert Maximizes Every Inch of Her Galley Kitchen

Follow the Pattern is a monthly column from furniture maker and upholstery expert (and Home52's Resident Design Wiz) Nicole Crowder. Nicole is here to show us how to breathe new life into old furniture, reuse and repurpose materials, take chances with color and pattern—and develop a signature aesthetic. Today, she shares her tips for transforming a galley kitchen into one you love.
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Compact Device Cleans My Laundry as Well as a Large Washing Machine and Costs Less Than $60

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are definite perks to having your own washing machine. Laundry can be done at your convenience, for starters, and you don’t have to worry about neighbors hogging all the machines in your complex. I haven’t lived anywhere with a washer and dryer in-unit in nearly four years, though. While I don’t mind transporting my laundry to my parents’ houses, there have been more than enough times where I’ve found myself needing to do a small load in a pinch. As long as I’ve got running water, hand-washing is an option; however, I recently began to consider non-electric washing machines. They’re a step up from doing it all by hand and a step down from using a full-scale washer. One that caught my eye immediately was an adorable little device called the WonderWash, a retro-style hand-crank washing machine that cleans clothes in five minutes or less.
BusinessHypebae

P.F Candle Co. Launches Fragrance Oil-Infused Hand and Body Wash

P.F Candle Co. is expanding its product offerings with fragrance oil-infused hand and body wash products. The collection adds to the brand’s lineup of aromatic candles, diffusers and incense. Utilizing the label’s popular scents, the upcoming release arrives in four iterations: musky and woody “Teakwood & Tobacco”; earthy and fresh...
LifestyleDaily Beast

I Have The Cleanest Shower of Anyone—All Thanks to This

Scouting Report: This tiny squeegee maintains your glass shower’s shine without taking up precious bathroom space. I love my glass door shower; it looks nice and reduces my chances of pulling back a shower curtain to find a murderer by 100%. However, despite its benefits every bit of shampoo soap is incredibly visible and I find it annoying. Cleaning is a lot to keep up with, and so, in order to keep my shower clean and retain all of its anti-horror movie qualities, I tried out this little tool.
Food & Drinkskidsactivitiesblog.com

Make Homemade Candles with Crayons and Soy Wax

Let’s make homemade candles using crayons and soy wax. Have you wanted to make homemade candles? We are going to show you how to make your own candles in jars using crayons and soy wax. This fun project is perfect for school-aged kids. Younger kids will need a parent to...
RetailAllrecipes.com

Johnsonville's New Sausage Strips Mean You Don't Have to Choose Between Sausage and Bacon

Decisions are difficult, especially when they involve breakfast meats. Bacon and sausage may come from the same animal, but the meats feel like they're worlds apart and are frankly difficult to compare. And to be fair, how could you choose between the two when they both have such great qualities? However, we've finally reached the technology that allows us to enjoy the taste of sausage and bacon's thin, crispy texture.
Interior DesignMorganton News Herald

Decor on a dime: Ideas for your home, all under $100

What’s wonderful about interior design is that it doesn’t always have to be expensive to look expensive. Here are some design hacks, all under $100. Whether you are using mirrors horizontally to widen a space, vertically to add height or in a grid pattern to mimic windows, this is a great way to bounce light and color in a space.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Ruggable Just Launched a Washable Vintage Rug Collection That Won’t Cost You Vintage Prices

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Vintage furniture shopping is one of those things that sounds great until you get down to the nitty gritty of it. At first, you think you’ve found the perfect dresser, but you take a closer look and realize one of the drawers is jammed forever. Maybe you’ve found a great cozy chair but don’t want to deal with reupholstering it. Or, you’ve discovered your dream rug, but it has that, um, vintage smell, to put it politely. Ruggable can help with the last one. The brand behind some of our favorite washable rugs just launched The New Vintage Collection, a capsule of 14 rugs that combine all the things that make vintage amazing, sans any drawbacks — we’re talking traditional motifs and old-world elegance that is actually brand new, but chic and timeless. Even better, just like the rest of Ruggable’s offerings, they’re machine washable, which is the most modern touch of all —you have the luxury of owning vintage looks without having to worry about keeping them clean! Below are a few pieces to snatch up now, but they’ll never go out of style.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This $22 Amazon Find Helped Me Finally Stop Losing My Keys

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best ways to ensure you won’t lose your keys is to have a designated spot for them, right? But what about sunglasses, your phone, and spare pens? (Asking for a friend, of course.) When I moved last winter, keeping up with these small items I never leave home without briefly became one of my hardest tasks. I was getting used to a new apartment, the unpacking seemed endless, and I still had to go out and run errands. I lost count of the number of times I left without something I needed on hand, just because it was out of sight when I walked out. How my extra pens disappeared from my purse, I’ll never know. But what helped remind me to do a quick bag check before leaving was a handy little organizer that I placed near my front door.
Gardeningwomanaroundtown.com

How to Integrate Nature Inside Your Home?

Nature offers a peaceful and soothing atmosphere that helps calm your mind and body. With this, you feel fresh and revived. Integrating nature into your house adds a tranquil feeling to your home. To illustrate this, we’ve compiled some tips from planting real plants to sustainable living. These hints are...
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Create a Luxe Sleep Space for Less with These Bedding Deals from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and no, I’m not talking about the holidays. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has kicked off at last (unless you’re a Nordy club cardmember, in which case you’ve had the opportunity to shop the sale early). For the rest of us, the landmark annual event starts today and runs until August 8. This sale features some serious savings across every single department. Of course, that includes everything you need for a good night’s rest from big name brands like Boll & Branch and Gravity Blanket. Nordstrom has no shortage of high quality sheets, comforters, throw blankets, and more to keep you snoozing peacefully all night. We even spotted items like diffusers that can turn your bedroom into a sleep oasis. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite finds for upgrading your sleep routine. Items are selling out quickly, so now is not the time to hit snooze (pun intended!).
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Give Your Living Room an Affordable Upgrade with These Stylish Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Finds

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. After spending so much time at home over the past year, you’re probably itching to give your living room a bit of a refresh. Thankfully, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale is filled with lots of little luxe touches that can help you pull off a mini makeover without breaking the bank. For those not familiar with the sale, this is the event that shoppers wait for every summer — and for good reason. The deals are real, with major markdowns on new fall merchandise across departments, including home and bedding. That means you can score deep discounts on candles, accent pillows, art prints, and even coasters to give your living room an affordable upgrade. Be warned, though, that items sell out quickly, so if you see something you love, you better add it to your cart before it’s gone. Here are some stylish finds you might want to snap up ASAP.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

The Best Walk-In Pantry Organization Ideas Are Hiding in Plain Sight

If you’re lucky enough to have a walk-in pantry, you’re aware of the benefits: extra storage for Costco-size snacks, entertaining necessities, and that bread machine you pull out twice a year. Then there are the downfalls: lots of room for cluttered chaos, stacks of dusty cookbooks, and “where did I put the food processor again?” To make the most of yours, we gathered eight spaces with admirable walk-in pantry organization ideas, often masquerading as simple design details. Steal them all, below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy