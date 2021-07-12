These Louisville restaurants, food businesses were approved for more than $500K through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund
More than 200 Louisville area restaurants and food businesses were awarded highly-coveted grants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The Small Business Administration program exhausted its $28.6 billion in funding at the end of June, awarding grants to 101,000 businesses across the country. About 170,000 restaurants that applied for around $43 billion were left without funding due to its closure.www.bizjournals.com
