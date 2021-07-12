Cancel
Presidential Election

AG kicks off investigation into false election fraud claims, review of GOP chair’s alleged 2018 payoff

By Allison Donahue
Posted by 
Michigan Advance
 18 days ago
Attorney General Dana Nessel has accepted an invitation from state Republican leaders to investigate allegations of people profiting off false claims of election fraud.

Last month, the GOP-led Senate Oversight Committee wrapped its 8-month investigation into claims of widespread evidence of voter fraud in Michigan and released a 35-page report showing the continued right-wing claims of election fraud are baseless.

At the request of Chair Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan), Nessel, a Democrat, agreed last week to take on an investigation into “those who have been utilizing misleading and false information about Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends.” The northern Michigan county, which is a GOP stronghold, but briefly erroneously showed Democratic President Joe Biden defeating former President Donald Trump, has been the subject of many pro-Trump conspiracy theories.

A spokesperson from the attorney general’s office did not provide additional details into the ongoing investigation, but noted that the Michigan State Police will be assisting in the investigation.

The report received backlash from some Republicans who are continuing the push to invalidate Biden’s win in Michigan, including former state Sen. Pat Colbeck (R-Canton) who started a petition to censure McBoom, Lana Theis (R-Brighton) and John Bizon (R-Battle Creek) over its findings.

GOP-led Senate Oversight panel debunks 2020 voter fraud conspiracies in new report

Former President Donald Trump also bashed McBroom and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) after the report was released.

The AG’s office is also looking into an issue regarding the Michigan Republican Party.

After Chair Ron Weiser agreed this month to pay $200,000 to resolve a complaint alleging the state party paid a candidate to drop out of the 2018 secretary of state race, Nessel’s office says she is reviewing the incident.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office has been investigating a complaint filed by former GOP Chair Laura Cox in February. She alleged improper payments from the Michigan GOP to Stan Grot to drop out of the Michigan secretary of state primary against eventual nominee Mary Treder Lang.

“We are currently reviewing the matter and have no details to provide at this time,” Nessel spokesperson Lynsey Mokumel said.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment on the attorney general’s review.

According to reporting from the Detroit News, Weiser denied wrongdoing and stated that he agreed to pay the $200,000 because “the litigation costs to the party would have amounted to more than the payment demanded by the secretary of state.”

Weiser’s agreement to resolve the complaint bars Benson from taking any further action on the alleged payout.

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what's happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you'll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

