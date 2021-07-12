Cancel
Britney Spears is about to get a new lawyer, and he's "a tough as nails streetfighter"

By Kara Weisenstein
Mic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conservatorship that has governed Britney Spears' life for the last 13 years began to crumble in recent weeks. First, the pop icon gave bombshell testimony about the abuses she's allegedly suffered and passionately lobbied for her freedom. Then last week, a slew of people connected to the conservatorship resigned, including the singer's longtime manager, her court-appointed lawyer and the firm tapped to oversee her finances. Now, Spears has a chance to get someone in her corner who'll aggressively fight to end the conservatorship, and it appears she's enlisting a legal powerhouse.

