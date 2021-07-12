Cancel
Closer Weekly

Sandra Bullock’s Son Louis Bardo Made Her a Mama! Then-and-Now Photos of the Actress’ 1st Child

By Kelly Braun
Closer Weekly
 18 days ago
Sandra Bullock‘s life changed for the better when she became the mom of her son, Louis Bardo Bullock, in 2010. The Academy Award-winning actress adopted her beloved child when he was just a baby boy, and he’s grown up so much over the years.

Sandra said she was inspired to pursue adoption following Hurricane Katrina, which came five years before her 2010 divorce from ex-husband Jesse James. The Blind Side actress told Parenting though she “did think [to herself], ‘Maybe not,'” she came to the final decision to adopt after “Katrina happened in New Orleans.” Speaking to the outlet in June 2018, Sandra gushed, “Something told me, ‘My child is there.’ It was weird.”

Following Louis’ arrival, Sandra expanded her family when she adopted her second child, Laila Bullock, in 2015. Later that year, she began dating L.A.-based photographer Bryan Randall, and they’ve been raising the star’s adorable brood together ever since. “[They] have truly [become] one big, happy family,” an insider exclusively told Closer in May 2021.

While Sandra describes her daughter as someone who is “unafraid” and “going to accomplish” big things in her life, the doting mom revealed her son’s personality is a little different. During an interview with InStyle in May 2018, the Golden Globe recipient dished why she calls Louis her “78-year-old son.”

“Lou is super sensitive,” she shared. “He’s like Shecky Greene, a Jewish Catskills comic. He’s wise and kind. I saw that when they handed him to me. There was a spiritual bigness to him. I was like, ‘I hope I don’t eff that up.'”

Sandra doesn’t have to worry about the way she’s raising Louis and Laila as she’s made motherhood her No. 1 priority since the youngsters came into her life. Along with the help of Bryan, the longtime lovebirds are “doing better than ever” when it comes to parenting and their relationship, the source told Closer.

“He’s fully committed to [Sandra] and the kids and she knows this,” the insider proclaimed. “The kids have been calling [Bryan] ‘Daddy’ forever, and to this day, it puts the biggest smile on his face.” Fortunately for the star, the source noted Bryan absolutely “adores” Louis and Laila!

To see photos of Sandra’s eldest child over the years, scroll through the gallery below.

