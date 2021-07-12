Rumor: ‘M1X’ MacBook Pros to feature UHS-II SD card slot, limited to 32GB RAM

A new round of rumors claims to offer more details about what to expect from Apple’s forthcoming Apple Silicon MacBook Pro overhaul. According to YouTuber Luke Miani, the new MacBook Pros will feature SD card slot with high-speed UHS-II support and an illuminated Touch ID button for the first time, but could be limited to 32GB of RAM.

Miani detailed the rumors in a new video posted on YouTube today and in stories on the Apple Track website. While it has been widely rumored that the new MacBook Pros will bring back the SD card slot for the first time since 2015, Miani goes a step further and says that the SD card slot will feature UHS-II support.

UHS-II offers a notable boost in speeds, reaching as high as 312mb/s, compared to 100mb/s with traditional SD card slots. The design is backward compatible so that you can use UHS-I cards as well. A variety of companies have already released powerful UHS-II SD cards, including SanDisk and others.

Miani explains:

Adding UHS-II to the MacBook Pro will be a huge upgrade to video editors and photographers – you know, the people who really want SD card slots! It’s been great to hear in multiple reports that the SD Card slot is making a comeback, but to have this additional high-speed capability is great news.

The video also claims that the new MacBook Pros will feature an illuminated and backlit Touch ID button for the first time. Details here are a bit sparse, but the rumor says the Touch ID button will be backlit by “multiple dedicated LEDs.”

Finally, Miani reports that the new MacBook Pros could be limited to 32GB of RAM. Notably, this contradicts previous reporting from Bloomberg, who reported that the new MacBook Pros would be configurable with up to 64GB of memory, so the claim should be treated with some skepticism. The current M1 Macs are limited to 16GB of RAM.

Miani’s track record in Apple rumors is mixed. He incorrectly said that AirPods 3 would launch in May, but he was partially correct that Apple Music HiFi would launch on May 17/18. Whether or not these new rumors are correct remains to be seen.

