Creator: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP | Credit: TNS. Hundreds of Cuban Americans, political exiles, and activists marched earlier this month to the US Capitol to oppose the Cuban Government and the Cuban anti-government rally. Cubans from all across the United States congregated outside the White House, carrying signals of freedom in their Cuban and American flags. The protestors asked President Joe Biden to take action against the government of the island. Human rights organizations allege Cuba’s leaders have used censorship techniques and terror tactics to suppress historic anti-government rallies, the greatest protests since the Fidel Castro revolution in 1959.