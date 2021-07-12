D.C. Council Weighs Revising D.C.’s Eviction Ban
With the understanding that Mayor Muriel Bowser won’t extend the public health emergency to which dozens of protections are tethered, the Council will consider revising the eviction ban. Under emergency legislation that the Council is considering on Tuesday, landlords could file for eviction in D.C. Superior Court over unpaid rent as early as mid-October so long as they apply for rental assistance on behalf of qualifying tenants.washingtoncitypaper.com
