Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Postpone Their Son August's Christening After COVID Scare

By Emily Kirkpatric k
Vanity Fair
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had to reschedule their baby August's christening this weekend after one of their guests had a close brush with COVID-19. The couple planned to baptize their first child at a ceremony on Saturday held at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park, according to People. In keeping with the UK's current pandemic safety protocol, the event was kept small with no more than 30 people expected to gather for the christening and after party at Royal Lodge, the nearby home of Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Queen Elizabeth was expected to be in attendance, as was Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who married in that same chapel last summer and are currently expecting their first child this fall.

www.vanityfair.com

