Trouble Relationship

Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Reportedly Separate After Seven Years of Marriage

By Emily Kirkpatric k
Vanity Fair
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScooter Braun and his wife Yael Cohen are reportedly taking a break after a difficult year, but have no immediate plans to divorce. Cohen and the music manager, who works with major artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, decided to separate after seven years of marriage, but are still hoping things will work out in the future, according to a source close to the couple who spoke to People. “Their friendship is the best it's ever been but they're taking some time apart to sort things out,” they said. “So many couples went through this during the pandemic. They love each other and just need some time apart and will hopefully bounce back for their kids.” Page Six was the first to break the news of the couple's decision to take some time off. Their insider also confirmed that “they're friends,” and are even still currently living together.

