Edwin Edwards’ Death Prompts Reaction From Elected Officials

By Bernadette Lee
Talk Radio 960am
Talk Radio 960am
 19 days ago
Reaction has been pouring in from across the state about the death of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Washington Edwards. The former four-term Governor died peacefully in hospice care at his home this morning. Edwards actually put himself in hospice care last week after going to the hospital again recently for treatment of pain in his right lung. A family spokesperson says that Edwards suffered for several years with respiratory issues.

Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com
