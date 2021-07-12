Fire Burning Near Laird Park in Latah County at 850 Acres, Blaze Near Juliaetta 50% Contained

LATAH COUNTY - The Idaho Department of Lands announced Saturday that the Pine Creek and Sand Mountain Fires were being combined under one name - the Leland Complex. The Sand Mountain Fire is located about 2.5 miles east of Laird Park, in Latah County, and has grown to 850 acres, with no containment achieved as of Monday morning. The Pine Creek Fire is located about 2.5 miles east of Juliaetta and is currently estimated at 560 acres in size and is considered 50% contained.