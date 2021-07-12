Highway 20 closing as crews fight three lightning-caused wildfires near Mazama

MAZAMA — Highway 20 is closing this morning after Friday’s lightning storm caused three remote wildfires, all located roughly 10 miles from Mazama.

The Cedar Creek Fire, southwest of Mazama, is estimated to be 100 acres as of Sunday, according to a weekend report by the U.S. Forest Service. The Varden Fire is burning west of Mazama and is estimated at 30 acres.

The Delancey Fire is west of Mazama and is estimated to be 30 acres.

Highway 20 will close at 10 a.m. Monday while crews head up to fight the wildfires, said Victoria Wilkins, a U.S. Forest Service public affairs officer in Wenatchee. A Type 2 incident management team is enroute this morning, she said.

The state Department of Transportation suggested travelers use I-90 or Highway 2 for statewide travel as there is no reopening date yet for Highway 20. The closure will be between mileposts 172 and 174, about 20 miles west of Winthrop.