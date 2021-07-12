Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winthrop, WA

Highway 20 closing as crews fight three lightning-caused wildfires near Mazama

By Luke Hollister
Posted by 
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqLp4_0aub5e1g00

MAZAMA — Highway 20 is closing this morning after Friday’s lightning storm caused three remote wildfires, all located roughly 10 miles from Mazama.

The Cedar Creek Fire, southwest of Mazama, is estimated to be 100 acres as of Sunday, according to a weekend report by the U.S. Forest Service. The Varden Fire is burning west of Mazama and is estimated at 30 acres.

The Delancey Fire is west of Mazama and is estimated to be 30 acres.

Highway 20 will close at 10 a.m. Monday while crews head up to fight the wildfires, said Victoria Wilkins, a U.S. Forest Service public affairs officer in Wenatchee. A Type 2 incident management team is enroute this morning, she said.

The state Department of Transportation suggested travelers use I-90 or Highway 2 for statewide travel as there is no reopening date yet for Highway 20. The closure will be between mileposts 172 and 174, about 20 miles west of Winthrop.

Comments / 0

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee, WA
1K+
Followers
149
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wenatchee World

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winthrop, WA
Traffic
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Winthrop, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Mazama, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 20#Extreme Weather#The Cedar Creek Fire#The U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy