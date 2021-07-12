Cancel
Here’s What To Remember If You Say “ILY” & Your Partner Doesn’t Say It Back

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove is patient, love is kind, but love can also be really effing scary. If your partner doesn’t say "I love you" back, it’s possible that fear may be holding them back. There are so many misconceptions about what love means that fear and confusion are understandable. But being vulnerable is also scary as hell, so if he didn’t say “I love you” back after you opened your heart, you’re allowed to be upset.

