Here’s What To Remember If You Say “ILY” & Your Partner Doesn’t Say It Back

I used to have a really bad habit of rushing into relationships. I'd fall hard and fast, and before I realized what was happening, I had locked it down. So it was probably inevitable that a few months later I would be in a blind panic looking for the escape route, with all the red flags I had skillfully ignored in those early infatuated days now flapping in my face. I never asked myself the questions, “How long should you date before becoming official?” or “How many dates should you go on before starting a relationship?” I learned it the hard way by discovering that taking your time and really getting to know someone before defining the relationship is not only OK, but the right thing to do. Don’t get me wrong, I’m still a romantic, just one with a bit more patience.