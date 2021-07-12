Miami Hurricanes catcher Adrian Del Castillo taken by Diamondbacks in MLB draft

Miami Hurricanes catcher Adrian Del Castillo dropped into Day 2 of the MLB draft, and then he had to wait a little longer to hear his name called on Monday afternoon.

Del Castillo, once a potential top-five pick, was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in Competitive Balance Round B between the second and third rounds, No. 67 overall.

The slot value for the signing bonus associated with the pick is $976,700. It’s the first pick where the slot value is below $1 million.

In the coming days, Del Castillo will either sign with the Diamondbacks or return to UM in an effort to improve his stock for the 2022 draft. The latter route would’ve been highly unlikely had Del Castillo been selected Sunday night — as every first-round choice in the past two drafts signed with their pro teams — but that chance increases slightly the deeper a college player with remaining eligibility falls.

For reference, the slot value for the draft’s top pick is $8.42 million. The final pick of the first round is $2.42 million, and a mid-first-round pick goes for around $4 million.

Del Castillo’s draft stock was sky high entering his third college season as a result of his productivity during his freshman season at Miami and the small sample of what was played in the spring of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the college baseball season.

As a freshman in 2019, Del Castillo blasted 12 home runs, had 72 RBI and a .994 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS). In his 16 games played in the shortened 2020 season, he had his OPS up to 1.025, but that number dipped to .775 while he drove in just 37 runs in 54 games in 2021.

“I’ve always felt this way: If a guy can hit, he’s always going to hit — period,” Miami coach Gino DiMare said ahead of the draft . “And Del has always been able to hit. I just don’t think this one season should dictate his future.”

DiMare attributes the sudden dropoff to a mechanical flaw the team found in the left-handed batter’s swing where he would drop his hands as he loaded up before swinging.

“Something that can be corrected,” he said, “but it’s something that got away from us a little bit — and him — and we weren’t able to correct it in enough time to get him back to where he was, especially his freshman year.”

DiMare also noted that Del Castillo has improved defensively as a catcher over time, something that was a concern for professional scouts earlier in his career.