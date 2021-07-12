Cancel
Vince Gilligan Extends Sony TV Overall Deal

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 'Better Call Saul' creator has been prepping a new project for the studio. Vince Gilligan is staying put at Sony Pictures Television. The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator has renewed his overall deal with the indie studio, signing four-year extension that is valued in the mid-eight figures. Under the pact, Gilligan will continue to render services as co-showrunner alongside Saul co-creator Peter Gould. The AMC drama will return for its sixth and final season next year.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

