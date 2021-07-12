Vince Gilligan Extends Sony TV Overall Deal

After Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized after collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul” on Tuesday, several of his previous co-stars and thousands of his fans on social media wished him well. The sixth and final season of the popular AMC drama, which is a spinoff of the hit series “Breaking Bad,” is currently in production in New Mexico. After Odenkirk collapsed, crew members immediately called an ambulance and he was rushed to a hospital. The cause of his collapse was not disclosed. David Cross, who co-created and co-starred in the HBO sketch comedy show “Mr. Show With Bob and David” with...