Norfolk’s MLK memorial restored and returning to Church Street in August

Construction crews continue the restoration process of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on Monday July 12, 2021, at the intersection of East Brambleton Avenue and Church Street in Norfolk. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

Construction crews are reinstalling Norfolk’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Church Street.

The 83-foot monument was restored after a structural engineer found its steel supports and granite panels had deteriorated, according to a press release from city officials. In October 2020, contractors began removing portions of masonry, exterior panels and steel supports in order to restore it.

The project is expected to be completed in early August, according to city spokeswoman Lori Crouch. The total cost is estimated at $1.35 million, according to the city manager’s office.

Residents can expect temporary road closure announcements as the installation continues.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com