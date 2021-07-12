Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk’s MLK memorial restored and returning to Church Street in August

By Lyndon German, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPIFn_0aub55Pc00
Construction crews continue the restoration process of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on Monday July 12, 2021, at the intersection of East Brambleton Avenue and Church Street in Norfolk. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

Construction crews are reinstalling Norfolk’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Church Street.

The 83-foot monument was restored after a structural engineer found its steel supports and granite panels had deteriorated, according to a press release from city officials. In October 2020, contractors began removing portions of masonry, exterior panels and steel supports in order to restore it.

The project is expected to be completed in early August, according to city spokeswoman Lori Crouch. The total cost is estimated at $1.35 million, according to the city manager’s office.

Residents can expect temporary road closure announcements as the installation continues.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 3

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Street#Mlk#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Nearly a dozen children have been shot this month in Norfolk. Communities are hurting, and activists want change.

The casket had been polished and the flowers arranged. Children filed into the church to remember their friend, a rising ninth-grader. Some had yet to attend a school prom. Others had only the first traces of facial hair. Yet here they were, filling the pews of Bethany Baptist Church to mourn the 32nd person shot and killed in Norfolk this year, Kristopher “Be-Bop” Edmonds. They wore red, ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk’s Edgewater neighborhood could be without power for several hours Saturday during scheduled maintenance

Norfolk residents in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood, off Hampton Boulevard, could experience power outages Saturday. The area is expected to be without power between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. because of scheduled maintenance. Dominion Energy will be replacing “distribution equipment to ensure service reliability,” the company said in a statement Thursday. It is unclear why the equipment needs to be ...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Oceana, Virginia Beach striking deal to begin privatizing parts of Navy base and leasing land for development

Naval Air Station Oceana hopes to stretch its funds by finding partners to take over some jobs and by leasing some of its unused land. Capt. John Hewitt, the base commanding officer, will sign an agreement with the city of Virginia Beach next week to launch the effort. Called Future Base Design, one element of the program calls for finding new ways to provide “non-core” base services, ranging ...

Comments / 3

Community Policy