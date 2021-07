Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning. The latest NHS data for England suggests 23% of Covid infections in hospital - or nearly one in four - were patients admitted for other reasons. The government says the new data will help scientists to track to what extent vaccines are reducing severe Covid. It denies that NHS pressures were previously overstated by counting all patients testing positive, regardless of the reason for hospital admission. The Department for Health and Social Care says this measure is still "the most important" because of the impact Covid-positive patients have on NHS capacity and workforce pressure.