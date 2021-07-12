Hancock County Sheriff’s Report (7-12-21)

Investigators in Wisconsin have located the body of a missing woman who went missing with her husband last month, weeks after her husband was found dead. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Krista and Bart Halderson vanished from their Dane County, Wisconsin, home ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend. Their young adult son, Chandler Halderson, first reported him missing and claimed to police that his parents had gone to a cabin in a neighboring county with another couple. Investigators doubted Chandler’s story, and he has since been charged with the murder of his father, whose body was found earlier this month in Cottage Grove.
