Hancock County Sheriff’s Report (7-12-21)

Each year on the first of July, new laws come into effect. Some of the new laws, or changes to old laws, took effect earlier but the majority took effect on July 1st. Part of the routine at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office each year is making sure we are familiar with any changes that affect us and our operation. We must ensure we are up to date on any changes to criminal and traffic laws and any laws related to criminal procedure. We rely heavily on agencies like the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association and the Prosecuting Attorney Council to keep us informed and provide us with the latest information.