Samsung Internet 15 Beta adds anti-tracking technology and a new search widget

Most of us are probably using Chrome on Android — after all, it's pre-installed and syncs everything from active tabs and history to passwords and bookmarks between devices. However, the Play Store is filled with dozens of alternative browsers, and Samsung's Internet app is perhaps the best you can find. It bundles a ton of features not available in Chrome in its settings menu, many of which are surprisingly helpful. Samsung Internet 15 is now in beta, and while you won't see any visual refreshes here, it does include several security enhancements.