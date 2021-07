Johnson County has once again reached an elevated warning level due to COVID-19 infection rates. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on July 23 that Johnson County joins several other counties in the southern portion of the state that are classified as higher-risk areas. The designation of an “orange warning level”, factors in test positivity metrics, intensive-care unit bed availability, and other measurements. As of Friday, July 23, Southern Seven Health Department reported 29 active cases in Johnson County. With contacts that represents 128 potential cases. Just under 18% of ICU beds were reportedly available across the region.