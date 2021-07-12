Cancel
The Best Items to Buy at Dollar Stores

By Stephanie Crist
97.3 The Dawg
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am a huge fan of dollar stores, with good reason. What's not to love about "anything for one dollar"? But, I am always careful about the items I buy. I try to get name brands, and I stay within my budget, which is sometimes hard to do. It can be really easy to grab five bags of Snyders Pretzels, just because they are normally $3 - $4 each, but I do try and restrain myself. Some of my favorite items to purchase at bargain prices are below, and happy shopping, y'all.

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

