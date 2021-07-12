The Best Items to Buy at Dollar Stores

Don't tell the Internet, but controversial Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines didn't invent the "modern farmhouse" aesthetic — they just champion it on a grand scale. While Forbes and other media outlets have reported that the style has fallen sharply out of favor in big-city design circles, it's perhaps more of a lifestyle than a fleeting trend in our neck of the woods. Distinguished by distressed wooden furniture, repurposed salvage, ranch-ready decor and signs of the "Live, Laugh, Love" variety, this lived-in look is on full display at the year-old Rustic Modern Boutique. Situated in the Alley on Bitters, the family-owned outpost goes beyond rustic furnishings with a playful mix of kitchenware, soy candles, handbags and jewelry. And for the DIYers looking to breathe new life into an old accent, look no further than the shop's assortment of chalk-style paints.