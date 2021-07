A 20-year-old Au Gres man is dead after he was involved in a crash in Arenac County over the weekend. It happened about 6:15 p.m. on July 11 on M-61, east of Melita Road. Devin Davidson, 20, of Au Gres, was traveling westbound on M-61 in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed the centerline into the path of a trailer being pulled by a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, Michigan State Police said.