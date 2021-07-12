Cancel
Hancock County Methamphetamine Arrest (7-10-21)

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday July 10, 2021 at around 12:24 AM, Sheriff Travis Duffy reported a traffic stop led to a methamphetamine arrest. A deputy on route stopped a 2000 dark blue Buick for violating traffic laws on Seventh and Main Streets in Hamilton Illinois. 54-year-old Kevin C. Taylor, of Hamilton, was driving the vehicle. The Sheriff’s K-9 searched the vehicle and found less than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Taylor and found drug paraphernalia to smoke Methamphetamine in the vehicle.

