Hancock County Methamphetamine Arrest (7-10-21)
On Saturday July 10, 2021 at around 12:24 AM, Sheriff Travis Duffy reported a traffic stop led to a methamphetamine arrest. A deputy on route stopped a 2000 dark blue Buick for violating traffic laws on Seventh and Main Streets in Hamilton Illinois. 54-year-old Kevin C. Taylor, of Hamilton, was driving the vehicle. The Sheriff’s K-9 searched the vehicle and found less than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Taylor and found drug paraphernalia to smoke Methamphetamine in the vehicle.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
Comments / 0