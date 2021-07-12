Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United’s surprising Paul Pogba transfer asking price

By Sourav Mahanty
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Pogba has only one year left on his current Manchester United contract. And it is safe to say that the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air at the moment. There has been a feeling for a few years now that Pogba might be a looking...

reddevilarmada.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
309K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Saint Germain#Manchester United#Frenchman#Old Trafford#The Red Devils#L Equipe#Gunnar#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United's hierarchy 'REGRET David de Gea's huge £375,000-a-week deal' because of the 'wage inequality' within the squad... amid Paul Pogba rejecting a £350,000-a-week contract offer

David de Gea's long-term deal worth £375,000 a week, agreed back in 2019, is reportedly a regret of the Manchester United hierarchy. The goalkeeper became United's highest-paid player two years ago after two years of talks between the shot-stopper's camp and the club. But the deal, which guaranteed De Gea...
Premier Leagueworldsoccer.com

Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United. Here’s your daily round-up of transfer gossip from World Soccer. While it’s not been a bad few weeks for Manchester United, the Red Devils won’t be too pleased to see Paul Pogba’s name back in the gossip columns. In the same way the Red Devils lost the midfielder on a free transfer nine years ago, there’s the potential for it to happen again. According to the Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring the midfielder to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants believe £50 million would be enough to tempt the Red Devils into business. However, if they were to wait a year, they could sign him for free next summer. Although he was a key player for United in 2020-21, the club’s hierarchy may be unwilling to take that sort of risk again. Of course, they could gamble on him signing a new deal before next summer, but that’s by no means guaranteed.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

PSG Mercato: Paul Pogba and Theo Hernandez Are Paris SG’s Primary Transfer Targets

Paris Saint-Germain is playing FIFA this summer with the transfer window it’s having, and the capital club doesn’t seem to be stopping. French media outlet Paris Fans report that Les Parisiens have two priority targets: Paul Pogba and Théo Hernandez. When it comes to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, there is confidence on PSG’s side and the player is very interested in this project.
Premier Leagueamericanpeoplenews.com

Man United could sell Paul Pogba this summer

The last thing Manchester United need so close to the start of the new season is to be put under pressure to sell any of their players, but the refusal of one to sign a new contract leaves them in the position of having to do just that this summer.
Premier LeagueRealGM

Paul Pogba, United Continue To Discuss Extension

Manchester United and Paul Pogba continue to discuss a new contract extension. Pogba is in the final season of his current contract and has been linked with a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. "Talks are ongoing between Paul's representatives and the club representatives," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, following a 4-2 preseason...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

PSG Mercato: Paris SG Have Yet to Contact Manchester United for Paul Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain isn’t hiding its reported pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The capital club has engaged in talks with the 28-year-old’s representatives, and according to one report, PSG is close to reaching an agreement with the player. Despite the updates over Pogba’s interest in perhaps playing for the...
Premier League90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Update on Paul Pogba's Manchester United Future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United remain in talks with Paul Pogba over a new contract amid intense transfer speculation. Pogba is in the final 12 months of his deal at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are reportedly confident of landing the midfielder for half of the £89m he cost United in 2016.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Transfer News LIVE: All the latest news as Manchester United 'braced for PSG to make approach for midfielder Paul Pogba' while Tottenham stand firm on star man Harry Kane

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season. It's the future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba that will dominate much of the headlines until the close of the window at 11pm BST on August 31. Reports...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'ARE expecting PSG to make their move for Paul Pogba before the transfer window shuts' with French giants confident £43m will be enough after holding talks with the Frenchman's agent Mino Raiola

Manchester United expect Paris Saint-Germain to make an approach to sign Paul Pogba before the end of the transfer window, according to reports. Sportsmail revealed earlier this week Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is discussing personal terms with PSG, who believe they can sign the midfielder for less than half the £89million he cost United in 2016.
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Man United Transfer Rumors: Solskjaer Reveals Latest On Pogba’s Future

Man United Transfer Rumors: Solskjaer Reveals Latest On Pogba’s Future. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager of Manchester United, has issued an update on Paul Pogba’s future and may have addressed speculations of a transfer away from Old Trafford. As he nears his return to Manchester United after his holiday, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy