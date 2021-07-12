Comedian Andy Huggins at Campbell Hall

Comedy writer and comic Andy Huggins take to the stage for an at Campbell Hall at the Pasadena Convention Center & Fairgrounds. A graduate of both The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and Houston’s legendary Comedy Workshop, Huggins is a 30-year veteran of both clubs and concerts. He has written for Bill Hicks, Jay Leno, and Billy Crystal on The Academy Awards. He also appeared in the documentary American: The Bill Hicks Story and was most recently seen on America’s Got Talent.