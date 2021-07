Shohei Ohtani strolled through the American League dugout in the sixth inning of the All-Star Game, all of his heavy lifting seemingly behind him. The night before, his Home Run Derby round had lingered into double overtime, leaving him completely exhausted and bent at the waist, and in the matchup of All-Stars, he had pitched an inning and taken a couple of at-bats. He had worn a microphone and talked to Joe Buck and John Smoltz on Fox, and then went live on national television in Japan.