Commuter crowds unchanged as 4th state of emergency takes effect in Tokyo

By The Japan News, Tokyo / Asia News Network
 18 days ago

Jul. 12—Tokyo(The Japan News/ANN)- A fourth state of emergency was issued for Tokyo on Monday due to a renewed surge in novel coronavirus infections, but commuter crowds at major stations in the capital were unchanged on the first day despite the central and metropolitan governments' aim to reduce their numbers. Also Monday, the state of emergency in Okinawa Prefecture and the priority measures applied to four prefectures — Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka and Saitama — were extended. The state of emergency for Tokyo and Okinawa Prefecture, as well as the priority measures, are scheduled to remain in effect through Aug. 22. At Kachidoki Station on the Toei Oedo subway line in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, many commuters wearing masks were seen passing through ticket gates on Monday morning, heading for work.

