Corn Fungal Disease Scouting

Quiescent fungal conidia are heterogeneous and prepare for the future through transcriptional programmes that depend on the environment in which the conidia develop. By contrast, quiescence entry and exit are solely determined by nutrient availability in yeast and moulds1,3, yet the mechanisms governing quiescence remain largely unexplored. Wong et al. started to address this knowledge gap and found that conidia of filamentous fungi are transcriptionally active and responsive to their environment during maturation (Fig. 1). Active transcription in fully developed conidia continues as long as conidia remain attached to the conidiophores, the filamentous structures supporting conidia development. The authors have also shown that in conidia remaining on the conidiophores, the intracellular ATP levels continuously decrease for approximately 40 to 50 days until exhaustion of these limited resources results in fungal death. Separation from conidiophores and dehydration trigger the establishment of conidial quiescence, causing transcriptional responsiveness and activity to cease. In contrast, earlier transcriptome studies with separated conidial populations suggested that these cells are still active, retaining a low level of fermentative metabolism, which keeps the quiescent conidia alive for months4. Interestingly, separated conidia of A. fumigatus in water could still respond to heat shock, suggesting that they sense environmental changes even though they are unable to germinate in water. These findings prompt additional questions: what are the sensors involved in the exit of quiescence, and what are the subsequent molecular circuits controlling the permeability of the cell wall and plasma membrane to water and nutrients? In yeast and humans, three signalling pathways (TORC1, Ras/PKA and PHO) were identified to regulate cell quiescence, but it remains unknown how these signalling pathways sense different signals and converge on related processes, and whether they regulate transcription factors that control the exit of quiescence and return to the replicative cell cycle2. Wong et al. have shown that conidial transcription affects fitness and germination capabilities.