Japan government to share vaccination data with prefectural authorities

By The Japan News, Tokyo / Asia News Network
tribuneledgernews.com
 18 days ago

Jul. 12—Tokyo(The Japan News/ANN)- The government will share data on each municipality's COVID-19 inoculation rate with prefectural authorities, in a bid to speed up the appropriate distribution of vaccines through improved coordination among prefectural governments. Due to a shortage of novel coronavirus vaccine, a number of local governments have had to stop accepting reservations for shots. However, many other local authorities have sufficient stock. The government monitors the vaccination situation of each municipality under the Vaccination Record System (VRS). Prefectural governments do not currently have access to VRS data, forcing them to ask their municipal governments about their inventory and other relevant information.

Related
Worldncadvertiser.com

Central, local govts must share data to overcome vaccine dose shortage

The following editorial appeared in The Japan News-Yomiuri:. Due to the shortage of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, suspensions and cancellations of vaccination reservations have been occurring one after another. The government needs to grasp the actual situation and work to resolve the confusion. As a step to address the...
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 17

Jul. 17—Some 39,986 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers. The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 17,430 citizens, and the second one to 22,556 citizens. Totally, up until now, 4,323,487 citizens have...
Economythepaypers.com

500 Startups, Aichi Prefectural Government to advance ecosystem

Global venture capital firm 500 Startups and Japan-based Aichi Prefectural Government have launched ‘Accelerate Aichi by 500 Startups’ to boost startup ecosystem development in the prefecture. This collaboration will see 500 Startups run three different programmes - the ‘Growth Programme’, the ‘Landing Pad’, and the ‘Corporate Innovation Programme’ - with...
RetailBusiness Insider

Japan Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. Imports are expected to jump 29.0 percent on year, up from 27.9 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 46.2 percent, slowing from 49.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 460 billion yen following the 187.1 billion yen deficit a month earlier.
Tokyo OlympicsThe Guardian

By holding the Tokyo Olympics, Japan’s government is gambling with people’s lives

The Olympic Games begins in Tokyo on Friday, just as Covid-19 blights the city for the fourth time – and a year after the Games were originally scheduled to begin. Despite the latest alarming spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalisations across the city’s metropolitan area, Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, has reiterated his resolve to go ahead with the Games, declaring at a session of the International Olympic Committee held on 20 July that “the Games can be held successfully, with the efforts and wisdom of the people”.
IndustryPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Pfizer: Vaccine protective for at least 6 months

WASHINGTON — The effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine wanes slightly over time but it remains strongly protective for at least six months after the second dose, according to company data released Wednesday. The findings are one piece of evidence that U.S. health authorities will consider in deciding if and when...
RetailBusiness Insider

Japan Data Due On A Busy Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are June numbers for unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, housing starts and construction orders. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.0 percent, while the...
TrafficAviation Week

India Government Data Highlights Domestic Traffic Recovery

India’s domestic airline traffic is beginning to rebound as the country’s second wave of COVID-19 infections recedes. Statistics released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) show that the domestic passenger total for June rose by 57% versus a month earlier. The June figure is still... Subscription Required. India...
Medical & BiotechConnecticut Post

Pfizer data shows vaccine protection remains robust six months after vaccination even as the company argues that boosters will be needed

WASHINGTON - Executives of the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer predicted Wednesday that vaccine boosters would soon be needed, a declaration that came on the same day the company published data showing that its coronavirus shots remained robustly protective six months after vaccination, providing nearly complete protection against severe disease. Hours later, Israeli health officials moved toward making boosters available for older residents.
PharmaceuticalsFosters Daily Democrat

Color Us Connected: Making decisions about vaccines

This column appears every other week in Foster’s Daily Democrat and the Tuskegee News. This week, Guy Trammell, an African American man from Tuskegee, Ala., and Amy Miller, a white woman from South Berwick, Maine, write about the decisions people are making around vaccines. I want you to do something....
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill UP TO one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.

