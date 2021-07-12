Japan government to share vaccination data with prefectural authorities

Jul. 12—Tokyo(The Japan News/ANN)- The government will share data on each municipality's COVID-19 inoculation rate with prefectural authorities, in a bid to speed up the appropriate distribution of vaccines through improved coordination among prefectural governments. Due to a shortage of novel coronavirus vaccine, a number of local governments have had to stop accepting reservations for shots. However, many other local authorities have sufficient stock. The government monitors the vaccination situation of each municipality under the Vaccination Record System (VRS). Prefectural governments do not currently have access to VRS data, forcing them to ask their municipal governments about their inventory and other relevant information.