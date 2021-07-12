Letter: I strongly encourage a vote for JoAnn Hodgdon for Rye library trustee

I am writing to recommend JoAnn Hodgdon to the Rye Library Trustees in the upcoming election, July 13, 2021. In response to the growing number of technology companies in the Portsmouth area, JoAnn and I collaborated in branding the Portsmouth area as the “eCoast”. Along with some similar start-ups, we helped launch the “Technology Roundtable” in 1999, through the Greater Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce.