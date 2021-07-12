Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Letter: I strongly encourage a vote for JoAnn Hodgdon for Rye library trustee

Seacoast Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing to recommend JoAnn Hodgdon to the Rye Library Trustees in the upcoming election, July 13, 2021. In response to the growing number of technology companies in the Portsmouth area, JoAnn and I collaborated in branding the Portsmouth area as the “eCoast”. Along with some similar start-ups, we helped launch the “Technology Roundtable” in 1999, through the Greater Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce.

www.seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Government
Rye, NH
Elections
Rye, NH
Government
City
Rye, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#The Rye Library Trustees#Chamber Board#Chairperson#Gq Magazine#Portsmouth Computer Group#Wedgewood#Rye Schools#Rye Library Trustee#Select Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy