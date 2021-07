The City of Kearney Street Division announces that on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, traffic signal work will be taking place at 48th Street and 2nd Avenue beginning at 7:00 AM, weather permitting. The traffic signals will be nonoperational for all directions. East and west bound traffic will be closed for travel and will be rerouted. North and south bound traffic will remain open; however, no left turns will be permitted. Work is expected to be completed by 4:30 PM the same day. Citizens are urged to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.