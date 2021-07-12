Cancel
Creators
Four things England must improve to win 2022 World Cup after Italy defeat

By Joe Krishnan
Daily Mirror
It’s over, and in the most devastating fashion. England losing on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, in front of a Wembley crowd filled with home fans, was almost too much to bear.

Gareth Southgate’s side had battled and worked tirelessly to protect their lead after Luke Shaw’s early strike after only two minutes put them in dreamland. But the Azzurri showed their mettle and class which had been on display throughout the entire tournament, passing their way to domination as the Three Lions retreated.

Ultimately, it was a scrappy set piece which allowed Leonardo Bonucci to stab home from close range but in truth, an equaliser was what they had deserved.

After a cagey extra-time period and misses from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, Jordan Pickford denied Jorginho from the penalty spot in the shootout, meaning was down to 19-year-old Bukayo Saka to keep England in the contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDY20_0aub0ZSI00
Bukayo Saka's penalty was saved as England agonisingly lost in the Euro 2020 final shootout

But the Arsenal youngster’s effort was easily saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma to crush the dreams of millions of England fans around the country.

The team had played with such character and valiancy for the best part of a month, leaving Three Lions fans inconsolable but bursting with pride. Still, with every defeat — no matter how close — there is always room for improvement.

Southgate is poised to remain at the helm at least until the 2022 World Cup and he must now pick his side up off the floor and prepare for the tournament in Qatar. But what exactly do England need to do differently?

Use the attacking talent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtBvQ_0aub0ZSI00
Phil Foden and Jack Grealish made only three starts between them (Image: Getty Images)

Do England have what it takes to win the 2022 World Cup? Let us know in the comments section below.

If there may be one area of regret for Gareth Southgate from this tournament, it is that Jack Grealish only started one game.

The thinking behind his place on the bench was understandable: he is a creative player that can cause severe damage to opposition defence’s, especially so when they are faltering in the latter stages of matches.

But should have one of the Premier League ’s most talented players have been limited to so much time on the bench?

With the benefit of hindsight, it is easy to point out errors but the clamour from the nation’s fans for an exciting player such as Grealish to be included was noticeable.

It didn’t help the Aston Villa star that Raheem Sterling was thriving on the left of the front three, his favoured position. But some would argue his elegance and ability to draw fouls would have put him ahead of Mason Mount in the pecking order.

In addition to Grealish being left out, Sancho and Phil Foden spent most of the tournament on the bench, managing only 257 minutes between them. A strange call given their exploits for Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City respectively.

For two of the world’s biggest attacking talents to be kept away from the action, it felt like a missed opportunity to showcase their talents — one that hopefully will be rectified in the coming months.

Find a dictator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZXnj_0aub0ZSI00
Jude Bellingham made an appearance against Croatia and could be a key member of the squad at Qatar 2022 (Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips did a tremendous job in the double-pivot considering their relative level of inexperience of international football — it was their first major tournament and they were solid performers in the engine room.

But there were limitations to their abilities in those roles, even if Rice carried the ball well and Phillips held his own against Italy. There was a palpable struggle from England’s side to keep control of possession.

It was a mixture of Italy’s collective pressing and perhaps a lack of confidence on the ball, but it meant England spent large swathes of the game staring at their opponents while they passed the ball around at their leisure.

Italy used Marco Verratti and Jorginho, players who are comfortable receiving the ball in tight areas, as the platform to start all of their attacks. They constantly demand the ball and get it too, as evidenced by the fact Verratti had as many touches (127) as Rice, Phillips, Mount and Jordan Henderson combined, according to Squawka.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McLKD_0aub0ZSI00
Jorginho and Marco Verratti controlled the ball in Italy's midfield (Image: Getty Images)

That is where Jude Bellingham could come into the picture. There is no question this hugely talented 18-year-old is not afraid to invite pressure from opponents and play around them. In fact, he seems to enjoy it. His elegant style of play allows him to glide through the midfield and his close control makes it easier for his team-mates around him.

This tournament may have arrived too soon for him. But in 18 months’ time at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and with more football under his belt at Borussia Dortmund, it could be his time to shine in the England midfield.

Stick with a formation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftE7k_0aub0ZSI00
Gareth Southgate deviated between 3-4-3 and 4-3-3 formations at Euro 2020

The best managers in the world devise a system that they use religiously and very rarely waver from.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has rarely ever, if not never, ditched his 4-3-3, while Manchester City tactician Pep Guardiola often uses a fluid version of the 4-1-4-1 setup. Even Southgate’s opposite number, Roberto Mancini, used a 4-3-3 throughout the tournament.

Some managers prefer to be more pragmatic and Southgate certainly fits that description. While he has predominantly used the 4-3-3 during his five-year reign, the 50-year-old has found some joy in switching to a back three.

When they used it for the first time against Scotland, it felt unnecessary. It was a game England needed to dominate and they were unable to, such are the limitations of the 3-4-3. That finished 0-0 and Southgate was criticised.

But in the last-16 knockout round, Germany were probably not expecting Southgate to revert to the same setup to counteract their wing-backs Robin Gosens and Joshua Kimmich. It worked superbly and all of a sudden, Southgate is a genius.

There can be no denying England looked more comfortable in the 4-3-3. They used it against Czech Republic and never looked like losing. They destroyed Ukraine with some breathtaking football. With another major tournament fast approaching, Southgate should consider sticking with one formation to allow his players to acclimatise to the setup.

Play with confidence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqUPk_0aub0ZSI00
Jadon Sancho was sparingly used despite his phenomenal attacking talents

There was something that singled out England’s victory over Ukraine compared to the rest of their games and it wasn’t merely the fact they had scored four goals.

As many of England’s rivals complained how it was unfair the Three Lions played their group stage matches at Wembley, it was possibly overlooked that England felt more pressure playing at ‘home’.

Because when they jetted off to the Studio Olimpico in Rome, it felt like they had been set free from their shackles. From the first whistle, it was England on the front foot and they bombarded the Ukraine backline.

The football on display was a joy to observe and the pattern of their goals from the left, set up by Luke Shaw, showed just how easily they could carve open defences. The fact Harry Kane was in the box for both of those goals suggested he should stay there more often too, rather than try to be a playmaker and goalscorer all in one.

Some might question why England didn’t try to play with the same freedom as they did against Ukraine. But Italy were much stronger and the pressure of the final would have had immeasurable effects on their confidence.

There would be something beautiful about England winning a major international tournament and the nation came so close. But winning it in style would be an even greater achievement. Perhaps Southgate and this England team will get their chance again in the Middle East.

Comments / 0

