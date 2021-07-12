Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

ETFs to Tap the Blockbuster Debut of Marvel's Black Widow

Zacks.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited Marvel movie — Black Widow — made a blockbuster debut in the pandemic era, capturing a massive $80 million in domestic theaters in its first weekend. The numbers easily surpassed the previous record of $70 million set by the “Fast and Furious” sequel, F9, last month. Black Widow...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Florence Pugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Etfs#Black Widow#Disney#North American#Comscore#Ishares#Ieme Free Report#Invesco Dynamic Media Etf#Pbs Free Report#Aum#Pej Free Report#Subz Free Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
ETF
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
Moviesthecapistranodispatch.com

At the Movies: ‘Black Widow’ Showcases Johansson’s Final Marvel Role

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MoviesCNBC

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

Scarlett Johansson is suing the Walt Disney Company for releasing "Black Widow" on streaming and in theaters at the same time. The Marvel star claims her agreement with the company guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release for her solo film, and her salary was based, in large part, on the box office performance.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: they denounce gordofobia in their characters after Black Widow

The premiere of Black Widow he served a week in theaters and Disney+, but still leaves a lot of fabric to cut. Behind the praise and great criticism that the film starring Scarlett Johansson received, hides a controversy that was uncovered in the last hours: they denounce that the film includes gordofobia against the character of Red Guardian and that the trend is repeated in other Marvel productions. What is it about?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Scarlett Johansson Is Suing Disney. Here's Why

Scarlett Johansson has a bone to pick with Disney. Johannson has been one of the highest-earning Hollywood actors over the past decade, with starring roles in films like "Her," "The Jungle Book," and, of course, the "Avengers" franchise with Disney (via IMDb). In 2019, Forbes crowned her "The Highest Paid Actress" in Hollywood after she earned $56 million with blockbusters. The outlet reported that Johansson's deal with Marvel (which Disney owns) includes a back-end payment that enables her to earn more money depending on how the superhero films perform at the box office.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Disney Responds to “Callous” Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

Today it was reported that Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson was suing The Walt Disney Company, claiming that Disney had breached the contract that they signed with the star when they released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ simultaneously — allegedly, a clause regarding an exclusive theatrical release was added to Johansson’s contract in 2019, the year Disney+ launched.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel’s Black Widow: Dropped Doctor Doom Easter Egg Revealed

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson reveals the doomed Fantastic Four Easter egg that never made it into the movie: the first reference to Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pearson is "always" trying to tee up the metal-masked villain in his projects at Marvel Studios, where Pearson scripted Thor: Ragnarok and performed uncredited work on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame. After name-dropping Marvel Comics character Crimson Dynamo — Yelena Belova's (Florence Pugh) flubbed moniker for Alexei "Red Guardian" Shostakov (David Harbour) — and potentially introducing the first mutant in the MCU, Pearson's Black Widow script almost referenced the home nation of Victor Von Doom.
MoviesAtlanta Daily World

Review: Marvel asks audiences to care about Black Widow again

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff (or Black Widow) entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a side character more than a decade ago with her appearance in Iron Man 2. The franchise’s latest film attempts to demystify her clandestine character with a worthy send off as the lead in her own movie. Ultimately, the film falls short in its efforts to make Black Widow a compelling lead as they introduce a family of characters who are frankly much more captivating.
Moviesmsmagazine.com

How Do You Solve a Problem Like Natasha? Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ Is Fun But Not Enough

If you’re looking for a few hours of entertainment combining powerful women and a string of superfluous chase scenes and improbable combat, Black Widow will fit the bill. For readers who haven’t been keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the last decade-plus, here’s a spoiler warning. If you don’t want to know what happens to Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) across the franchise’s 24 films, you may want to avoid this review and Black Widow, itself, until you’ve had a chance to catch up.
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

[EXCLUSIVE] Watch ‘Black Widow’ Free: Where to Streaming Marvel’s Movie HD

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Black Widow online. It’s finally here. Here is Black Widow, and it’s spectacular. The first Marvel tentpole movie since COVID began, Scarlett Johansson rocks the house as Natasha Romanoff, the titular superhero, and is simultaneously the first female lead in a Marvel film. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and another cast of formidable actresses assist in said asskicking.
Moviesgotowncrier.com

‘Black Widow’ Is A Worthy Addition To Marvel’s Movie Universe

One way we know the pandemic is waning is the coming of big, new movies. And the “big kahuna” franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just opened a real winner, Black Widow. Since several of the highest-grossing movies of all time are part of this universe, it finally is time to get back to the movies, although you can pay to see it at home on Disney+ if you have the service. But on the big screen, it is much more fun.
MoviesEW.com

Marvel boss confirms fans will find out if Black Widow's Yelena Belova was dusted by Thanos

Warning: Black Widow spoilers below. One of the biggest burning questions coming out of Marvel's Black Widow isn't what happened in Budapest or what Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) red in her ledger is. It's whether or not Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova — Natasha's sister in her fake spy family as well as in the Red Room — was snapped away by Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War.
MoviesDaily Californian

‘Black Widow’ weaves together strong cast for one of Marvel’s best films

After her debut in “Iron Man 2” in a slinky, low-cut catsuit, Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow, (Scarlett Johansson) has finally stepped out of her role as a supportive superhero-but-essentially-sidekick and into a fully-fledged protagonist in the summer blockbuster “Black Widow.”. Directed by Cate Shortland, “Black Widow” retreats back into...
MoviesCollider

Olga Kurylenko on ‘Black Widow,’ Marvel’s Secrecy on Set, and Moving to Paris at 16 to Become a Model

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Widow.]. With director Cate Shortland’s Black Widow now playing in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access, I recently spoke with Olga Kurylenko about playing Taskmaster in Marvel’s lastest movie. During the interview, Kurylenko revealed what Marvel fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Black Widow, the level of security on set to keep her identity secret, if she’s talked to Marvel about returning to the MCU, the challenges of getting into her costume, and more. In addition, when Kurylenko was sixteen years old she moved to Paris to model and we talked about what that experience was like for her. You might be surprised to learn what it’s really like modeling for a living. Finally, towards the end of the interview, Kurylenko reminiscenced about working with Terrence Malick on To the Wonder and why it was an experience she will never forget.
MoviesDartmouth

Review: Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ is Thrilling, but Lacks Depth Natasha Deserves

“Black Widow” is an action-packed film with an empowering message that falls short of giving its heroine the long-awaited role she deserves. Marvel’s “Black Widow” weaves a touching story about abuse, family and survival. The movie tackles the difficult theme of the dehumanization of young women through fantastic acting, writing and, of course, fighting. In the larger context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, “Black Widow” still feels like too little, too late for the titular character. After a decade as a superhero sidekick, fans can’t help but feel that Black Widow deserved more.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

LeBron James Is This Week’s Marvel as ‘Space Jam’ Beats ‘Black Widow’

Leading this weekend’s box-office results is a single question: Exactly what is the impact of home platforms on theatrical grosses?. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (Warner Bros.) and “Black Widow” (Disney) — the #1 and #2 films this weekend — both can be seen at home, although in very different ways. “Space Jam,” as with all Warners releases this year, is free for HBO Max subscribers from its first week. “Widow” costs $29.99 to view, and then only for Disney+ subscribers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy