Appetizing Ashland Area: 'Life is a combination of magic & pasta'

Benvenuti A Melini Cucina! Welcome to Melini’s, owned by Noemi Ceballos, and located at the corner of 124 Second Street in Ironton. Linda Hoffman, a newly retired teacher from Boyd County Schools, states it best when she says, “The food was heavenly, the atmosphere was so pleasant & the service was awesome.” There are three other Melini’s restaurants at nearby locations in Kentucky all owned by Ms. Ceballos: Mt. Sterling, Grayson and Morehead.