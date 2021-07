ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta man was arrested in Southwest Florida after deputies found a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Texas staying at his vacation rental home. Vincent Joseph Robusto, 38, of Decatur was arrested in Port Charlotte, Florida, on Friday. He was booked into the Charlotte County jail on charges of false imprisonment of a person against their will, interference with custody of minor, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by us convicted felon, drug paraphernalia — delivery to minor, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by us convicted felon.