‘The North Water’: Andrew Haigh’s Brutal Whaling Drama With Colin Farrell & Jack O’Connell Is Relentless, Yet Captivating [Review]

By Brian Tallerico
theplaylist.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelentless and brutal, Andrew Haigh’s “The North Water” is the story of two men who are practically of different species and how they bounce off each other in the middle of nowhere. Reportedly filmed further north than any other production in history, Haigh’s 5-part adaptation of the highly acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire premieres on July 15 on AMC+ and will likely migrate to the cable channel AMC eventually, just as “Gangs of London” did in 2021 after its 2020 AMC+ launch. “The North Water” is an unsparing, violent experience, one that’s so covered in ice that it could be used to cool off this summer. At times, the series’ intense realism can be almost overwhelming, but it is certainly never boring, and it’s further indication that the director of the great “45 Years” and “Lean on Pete” is a craftsman of the highest order.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 2

Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Andrew Haigh
Person
Tom Courtenay
#Whaling#The North Water#Amc

