Former Lee Graduate Earning Notable Recognition While Attending EKU

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Ellen Grace Jennings is a senior Psychology major at Eastern Kentucky University. Ms. Jennings has been on the Dean’s List for the past three years and is an exemplary student who has left a positive impression on her professors. She plans to go on to graduate school and become a Marriage/Family Therapist. She is part of Psi Chi and is on the Dean’s Advisory Council. Ms. Jennings also presented a meta-analysis at the Kentucky Academy of Science conference during her second year at EKU. She has a big heart and loves all who she meets.

