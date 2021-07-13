Seven new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported across region

There were just seven new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths across the eight-county region in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Somerset and Clearfield counties each had one new case, and Westmoreland County added five cases among 133 new cases across Pennsylvania.

Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Centre counties had no additional COVID-19 cases.

One additional fatality was added statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 27,750 deaths attributed to COVID-19, along with 1,214,320 cases.

In the 66 counties covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, vaccine providers have administered 11,291,991 doses and 5,536,598 people are now fully vaccinated. Another 643,601 are partially covered, after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Philadelphia has its own health department overseeing vaccine distribution. On Monday, the city’s report showed 1,751,661 doses administered, 808,284 people fully vaccinated and 181,757 people partially vaccinated.