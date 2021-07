Music festival Stagecoach announced their 2022 dates and lineup on social media on Monday, July 2. The festival will take place April 28 through May 2 in Indio, Calif., the home of the festival since its beginning in 2007. Tickets for the festival go on sale July 16 at 10:00 AM, PST. Prices vary depending on the type of ticket purchased but general admission begins at $379.