BBVA debuts biometric cards in Mexico as test run for global rollout
As the adoption of digital payments accelerates, so does the urgency surrounding security, leading BBVA to conduct a biometric card pilot in Mexico. BBVA is overhauling its cards in Mexico, adding biometrics, removing account details printed on the card's surface, and using 86% recycled materials. The test serves several strategies at once, such as reducing the issuer's carbon footprint as part of a wider corporate push for sustainability, simplifying how consumers engage with the bank and improving ID security as more banking and payments move to either digital channels or contactless payments in-store.www.americanbanker.com
