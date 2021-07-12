Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

BBVA debuts biometric cards in Mexico as test run for global rollout

By John Adams
American Banker
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the adoption of digital payments accelerates, so does the urgency surrounding security, leading BBVA to conduct a biometric card pilot in Mexico. BBVA is overhauling its cards in Mexico, adding biometrics, removing account details printed on the card's surface, and using 86% recycled materials. The test serves several strategies at once, such as reducing the issuer's carbon footprint as part of a wider corporate push for sustainability, simplifying how consumers engage with the bank and improving ID security as more banking and payments move to either digital channels or contactless payments in-store.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Cards#Debit Cards#Bbva#Credit Card#Mexican#The Federal Reserve Bank#Aqua#Pin#Bbva Mexico#Visa#Mastercard#Bank Of Cyprus#Aite Group#Giesecke Devrient#Emv#Sta#Miche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Technologyaithority.com

IDEX Biometrics Ships Latest Reference Platform for Biometric Smart Cards to Global Smart Card Manufacturer

IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has shipped development systems based on the recently announced reference platform jointly developed by IDEX Biometrics and Infineon Technologies AG. The customer is among the top three card manufacturers serving the payment card industry. The reference design...
Credits & Loansbiometricupdate.com

Thales pitches issuers on biometric payment cards

Thales is up to 20 biometric payment card projects, and is touting the readiness of the technology, which has already reached commercial rollouts in several countries. The company says its contactless biometric payment card is the only one fully certified by major EMV payment schemes, including Mastercard and Visa. In...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Zwipe, ICPS Introduce Biometric Payment Card to Asian, African Banks

Biometric Fintech Zwipe and ICPS, an international card payment processor and card personalization bureau, together are bringing Zwipe Pay ONE-enabled biometric payment cards to African and Asian banks. They will be equipped with fingerprint sensors. Zwipe will contribute its biometric ISO contact plate module, passive inlay, fingerprint sensor, OS license...
San Jose, CAAmerican Banker

PayPal faces SEC probe of fees paid to banks behind debit cards

PayPal Holdings dropped after it said it’s facing probes from both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The SEC is investigating whether the swipe fees paid to the banks that issue PayPal’s debit cards are consistent with Federal Reserve guidelines, the San Jose, California-based company said Thursday in a quarterly regulatory filing. The agency is also investigating how PayPal reports marketing fees earned from its branded-card program.
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

U.S. Bank bets against Zoom fatigue in customer service

U.S. Bancorp is augmenting its communication tools for customers with a technology that is pervasive among consumers in their personal and professional lives but still rarely used by large banks to talk to customers: video. According to Javelin Strategy & Research, Citigroup and U.S. Bank are the only two of...
Pearson, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Pearson plans to rollout new app globally after U.S. launch

LONDON (Reuters) – Education group Pearson said it planned to rollout its new Pearson+ app to markets around the world after it launched in the United States on Friday, the heart of its new strategy to build direct ties with learners. Chief Executive Andy Bird told reporters the group was...
TechnologySFGate

Fortress Identity, a leading provider of Digital ID Verification and Biometric Authentication, launches new releases for FortressID, FortressBA, introduces FortressPAY

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 30, 2021. "We are excited to announce the latest release for Fortress ID - A web based multi-tenant Government ID Verification and AML/KYC platform, with added features for back office integration, improved multi tenant data aggregation and compliance alerts messaging bus, and improved transaction dashboard and case reporting. FortressBA, our flagship facial recognition and voice authentication platforms also improved Passive Facial Liveness Video integration and performance, improved network status data and messaging" says Alessandro Chiarini, CEO and President of Fortress Identity.
Healthbiometricupdate.com

Biometric healthcare security advances with Securiteam contract, Anviz Global integration

Securiteam has announced a new biometric security partnership with an unnamed cancer hospital in the U.S. Following the beginning of the new collaboration, Securiteam will install intercom systems, surveillance and access control tools across various facilities belonging to the hospital around the country. The company notes facial recognition software is part of its technology portfolio for hospitals.
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

Mastercard fleshes out its crypto strategy

Mastercard has long signaled an interest in digital currencies, a strategy that is taking shape through a new program to help startups and a virtual testing platform for central banks. "What we believe we do is bring a perspective to the market as a multrail payment provider," said Michael Miebach,...
Credits & Loanshelpnetsecurity.com

Thales’s biometric payment card provides users with increased security and convenience

Payment cards are familiar products, which are part of our daily lives. They have evolved quickly over recent years with the emergence of contactless technology. At the heart of this move, Thales has helped banks to constantly reinvent the card itself and offer the best payment experience. This new card, which integrates a biometric sensor, provides users with increased security and convenience. This latest generation of cards represents a key milestone in the payment space.
Albany, NYAmerican Banker

Large credit unions join forces as competitive pressures mount

Two upstate New York credit unions plan to merge and, in the process, form a top-30 institution by asset size. Industry experts say more large deals could be on the way. The $2.6 billion-asset Capital Communications Federal Credit Union in Albany, New York, and the $5.4 billion-asset State Employees Federal Credit Union, also based in Albany, said in a press release Thursday that both boards approved the proposed merger July 28. The organizations expect to be fully integrated next year.
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

Financial crime report: The dollar takes flight

As global consumers emerge from lockdowns, fraudsters are eager to take advantage of the latest behavioral changes. The Financial Crime Report Q2 2021: The Dollar Takes Flight exams data from over 12 billion exclusive transactions and outlines the scams that pose the greatest threat to consumers and banks, including:. A...
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

States object to BlockFi's interest-bearing account

The fintech BlockFi has been told by four states to stop offering a product that looks like a high-yield savings account. The acting attorney general of New Jersey, Andrew Bruck, ordered the Jersey City company on July 20 to stop providing the BlockFi Interest Account, in which customers have placed $14.7 billion of bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies in exchange for promises of healthy returns — including a 7.5% annual percentage yield as of Wednesday. Within three days of the New Jersey action, regulators in Alabama, Texas and Vermont raised concerns about the account.
Businessthepaypers.com

Nubank, Remessa Online to offer remittances

Brazil-based Nubank and Remessa Online have partnered to offer an international remittance service, according to LABS. Latin America-based neobank’s platform expects to jump from 350,000 to 1 million customers served in the next 12 months and increase its revenue by 150% in 2022. Founded in August 2016, Remessa Online’s turnover was BRL 6 billion in 2020 and a total of BRL 11 billion since 2016. In July 2021, Remessa Online doubled its market share between January and April 2021, accounting for 33.45% of all the money sent abroad by Brazilian individuals – a 94.46% growth over the same period of 2020, according to Central Bank data.
TechnologyAmerican Banker

Swift aims be more fintech-like with faster cross-border payments

The global bank consortium Swift this week launched a high-speed international payments service, giving banks a way to compete more directly with fintechs in the hot cross-border payments sector. Swift Go is designed for businesses and consumers to send cross-border transactions under $10,000 at more competitive rates, Swift said Tuesday.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Global biometric surveillance developments draw regional concerns

Biometric surveillance is facing resistance globally. It is doubtless less successful than opponents would like but the resistance cannot be ignored by governments and vendors, either. This month, a Spanish supermarket has been fined for biometrically scanning shoppers and Dutch police were forced to tip their hands about their face-scanning...
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Global ID CEO rewarded in Cameroon for 3D vein biometrics innovation

Professor Lambert Sonna Momo, chief executive officer and founder of Global ID, has received an award in his home country Cameroon in recognition of his exploits in the domain of biometric identification. Cameroon Info reports that the inventor of the 3D finger vein (3DFV) biometric scanner was one of the...
Economybiometricupdate.com

Zwipe strengthens biometric payment cards position in Africa and Southeast Asia

Mauritius-based international card payment processor and personalization bureau ICPS has partnered with Zwipe to supply biometric payment cards for banks across Africa and Asia. Under the partnership, a complete package of Zwipe Pay ONE technologies, including the biometric contact plate module, passive inlay, fingerprint sensor, OS license and enrollment sleeves...

Comments / 0

Community Policy