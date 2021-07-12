BBVA debuts biometric cards in Mexico as test run for global rollout

The fintech BlockFi has been told by four states to stop offering a product that looks like a high-yield savings account. The acting attorney general of New Jersey, Andrew Bruck, ordered the Jersey City company on July 20 to stop providing the BlockFi Interest Account, in which customers have placed $14.7 billion of bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies in exchange for promises of healthy returns — including a 7.5% annual percentage yield as of Wednesday. Within three days of the New Jersey action, regulators in Alabama, Texas and Vermont raised concerns about the account.